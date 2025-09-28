New Delhi, September 28: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will reportedly honour all job offers extended to around 650 lateral hires, whose onboarding had been delayed for nearly three months. As per reports, the company has started sending onboarding emails, with several candidates receiving joining dates scheduled for October.

Previously, the employees’ union approached the Union Labour Minister regarding the delayed onboarding process. In July, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) contacted Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and expressed concerns over TCS postponing the joining of more than 600 experienced lateral hires. The letter pointed out that the company had failed to provide clear updates on onboarding schedules, causing stress among tech professionals. TCS Layoffs Continuing Beyond 12,000 Job Cuts? Report Says Over 30,000 Employees Fired So Far, Number Could Reach 1 Lakh in 2026.

The letter reportedly mentioned that many professionals, despite having received formal offer letters from TCS, faced uncertainty as their joining dates were "indefinitely postponed." NITES further urged the Ministry to intervene and seek a definite, time-bound onboarding schedule from TCS for those impacted.

As per a report of Times of India, TCS has started sending out onboarding emails. TCS has reached out to candidates through email and instructed them to be ready for the pre-joining onboarding procedures. As per reports, certain candidates are being assigned joining dates in October. The final onboarding will depend on the conclusion of their background verification process. TCS stated, "We can confirm that we are honouring all offers that have been made, as we have always done through our history, whether it is to freshers or experienced professionals. We look forward to them joining and being a part of TCS." TCS Layoffs Controversy: Terminated Employee Alleges Physical Assault by HR on Severance Query, Reddit Post Goes Viral.

Earlier this month, TCS reportedly announced a salary hike ranging between 4.5% and 7% for most of its workforce. As per multiple reports, the latest pay revision applies to employees from the entry-level positions up to grade C3A, which includes junior and mid-level professionals. However, senior employees in higher bands, like C3B, C4, and C5, were reportedly not part of this latest round of salary hikes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

