Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government is set to hold a special Cabinet meeting under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Prayagraj on Wednesday, January 22.

According to an official release, all 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet have been invited to this meeting, which is expected to approve several significant proposals and schemes for the state.

The cabinet meeting will be held at the Triveni Sankul in Arail, starting at noon. The location was changed to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims visiting the Sangam.

Initially, the meeting was planned at the Mela Authority Auditorium, but concerns over VIP security disrupting pilgrims' movement led to the shift in venue.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with the entire cabinet, will take the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam.

The ministers will travel from the Arail VIP Ghat to the Sangam by motorboats. At the Sangam, CM Yogi and the cabinet members will perform the worship rituals and take the holy dip in Sangam.

This will be the second time CM Yogi will lead his cabinet to the Sangam. In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints.

As per reports, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Cabinet Ministers Suresh Kumar Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Jaiveer Singh, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Dharampal, Nand Gopal Nandi, Anil Rajbhar, and all 54 ministers, including those with independent charge and state ministers, will take the holy dip in the Sangam after attending the cabinet meeting. (ANI)

