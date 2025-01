Mahakumbh Nagar, January 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministers will hold a special cabinet meeting in Prayagraj on Wednesday (January 22). All 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet have been invited to this meeting, which is expected to approve several significant proposals and schemes for the state.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with the entire cabinet, will take the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam. The cabinet meeting will be held at the Triveni Sankul in Arail, starting at 12 noon. The location was changed to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims visiting the Sangam. Initially, the meeting was planned at the Mela Authority Auditorium, but concerns over VIP security disrupting pilgrims’ movement led to the shift in venue. After the meeting, the ministers will travel from the Arail VIP Ghat to the Sangam by motorboats. At the Sangam, CM Yogi and the cabinet members will perform the worship rituals and take the holy dip in Sangam. PhonePe Launches Extensive Campaign for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Offers INR 144 Flat Cashback in First Transactions.

As per reports, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Cabinet Ministers Suresh Kumar Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Jaiveer Singh, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Dharampal, Nand Gopal Nandi, Anil Rajbhar, and all 54 ministers, including those with independent charge and state ministers, will take the holy dip in the Sangam after attending the cabinet meeting.

Notably, this isn’t the first time CM Yogi has led his cabinet to the Sangam. In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the Indo-Japanese animated film ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram’ will also be premiered at Mahakumbh on Wednesday. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 5O Lakh Pilgrims Visit Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on 7th Day; Fire at Geeta Press Camp Doused.

The special screening of the animated film will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Divya Prem Seva Camp, Sector 6, near Netra Kumbh. The screening is one of the many new features introduced by CM Yogi for this year’s grand and divine Mahakumbh. For the first time in the event’s history, an animated film will be screened during the festival.

