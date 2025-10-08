Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday unveiled statues of South Indian music saints Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandaradasa, and Arunachal Kavi at Brihaspati Kund in Tedhi Bazaar.

UP CM praised the saints' lifelong devotion to Lord Ram and highlighted Ayodhya's emergence as a hub of spiritual and cultural renaissance, noting the city's blend of devotion, artistry, and meticulously maintained heritage sites.

Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath said, "I congratulate all the devotees of Shri Tyagaraj Mahaswami, Purandara Das Mahaswami, and Arunachala Kavi Mahaswami... The sentiment these three revered saints had, dedicating their entire lives to Lord Ram, today their statues have been installed at the sacred feet of their deity in the Brihaspati Kund..."

According to the release, CM Yogi stated that the city of Ayodhya, also known as the city of Ram, is now becoming not only a spiritual but also a cultural renaissance hub. He added that this visit of Nirmala Sitharaman is a strong symbol of India's cultural unity and harmony.

At Brihaspati Kund, CM Yogi Adityanath, along with Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, took a moment to sit on intricately carved stone benches, soaking in the serene surroundings, melodious atmosphere, and meticulously maintained grounds.

Praising the artistic craftsmanship and overall beautification, CM Yogi highlighted that Brihaspati Kund now stands as a perfect blend of devotion and aesthetic grandeur, reflecting Ayodhya's rich cultural heritage.

Speaking at the same event, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Ayodhya is not only a centre of faith but also a symbol of India's cultural soul. Paying tribute to the three saints, she said that Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandaradasa, and Arunachal Kavi established Indian classical music and devotional traditions on the global stage. Their poetry and compositions wove society into the fabric of love, devotion, and unity.

Earlier today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Ayodhya, the sacred city of Lord Shri Ram, for a two-day visit.

The Union Minister's visit marks a special cultural event at Brihaspati Kund in Tedhi Bazaar, where she, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will unveil the statues of three legendary South Indian musicians, Saint Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandara Dasa, and Arunachala Kavi.

The statues installed in the Brihaspati Kund complex stand as timeless symbols of India's musical, devotional, and artistic heritage. These saint-musicians infused divine devotion into Indian classical music, making it the spiritual essence of the nation's culture.

Their installation in Ayodhya, the land of devotion and dharma, serves as a remarkable testament to the unity of North and South Indian traditions.(ANI)

