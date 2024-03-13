Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): In its ongoing drive to improve the efficiency and security of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses, the Yogi government on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth thousands of crores of rupees and also opened the Command Control Center at the corporation's headquarters, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

The Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, laid the foundation stone for the construction and renovation of ten bus stations for Rs 3067 crore and inaugurated the Command and Control Centre and three other bus stations built at the cost of Rs 1048 crore."The newly established Command Control Center boasts of cutting-edge features, including real-time bus tracking, instant emergency assistance at the exact location, and a panic button alert system. These advancements are poised to elevate the safety standards of the corporation's buses, aligning with the government's mission to prioritize the well-being and convenience of commuters," the press release stated.

Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh laid the foundation stone and inaugurated all these projects in the auditorium of the corporation headquarters. He stated that the establishment of the Command and Control Center will enable live tracking of the corporation's buses from the headquarters itself.

He mentioned that in case of any emergency, immediate assistance can be provided with real-time location availability. "In case of any untoward situation during the journey, if the passenger presses the panic button installed in the vehicle, a panic alert will be displayed in the Command Control Center at the headquarters and the concerned regional control room," he said.

The Transport Minister further said that the staff will be available in the Command Control Center and regional control rooms for monitoring 24x7, and prompt action will be taken according to the specified SOP in case of receiving alerts. He also pointed out that this facility will provide significant relief to the people. "Additionally, the inauguration of the Driver Training and Research Center in Rae Bareli will help us obtain skilled and competent drivers", the minister remarked.

The Transport Minister mentioned that numerous facilities have been made available online that are providing significant relief to people. "For instance, the process of obtaining a driving license has been made 100 percent online. Besides, the inauguration of the Driving Testing Institute is also underway in Ayodhya. This institute will be fully automated, ensuring transparency in holding of driving tests and issuance of licences to only the deserving candidates", he asserted.

He further informed that the Transport Department is planning to establish Modern Driving Testing Institutes in every centre of the state. "At the commissioner level, they have established it autonomously, with Maruti overseeing five centres. Today marks the inauguration of the Driving Testing Institute in Ayodhya. Furthermore, Maruti will utilize its CSR funds to operate institutes in Gorakhpur, Mathura, Kashi, and Prayagraj," he remarked.

The Transport Minister mentioned that presently, there are 10 more institutes. Besides, the government is setting up driving institutes on the PPP model in every district, in which a grant of Rs 1 crore is also being given. He stated that the current driving centres lacked modernity, underscoring the government's commitment to establishing modern ones while ensuring transparency across the board.

"Trained drivers will now be more accessible, and licenses will only be issued after adequate training. This is in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's objective of reducing accident cases by 50 percent", he stated further. (ANI)

