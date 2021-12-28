Women during the marathon on Tuesday. (ANI/pictures)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday organised a marathon in Lucknow to boost women empowerment under its 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I'm a girl and can fight)' campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Women in large numbers participated in the race.

Earlier the state administration had denied permission for the race in view of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

