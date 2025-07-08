Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A student named Pankhuri Tripathi, who had been unable to attend school for the past four months as she was unable to pay her school fees, is now back in class after getting help from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Pankhuri met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during 'Janta Darbar', a public meeting where people can share their problems with the Chief Minister. She gave him a letter explaining her situation and asked for help. The Chief Minister accepted her request and helped waive her school fees.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Speaking to ANI, Pankhuri said, "CM Yogi Adityanath accepted my request letter and waived off my school fees... My school has now started... I want to thank the Chief Minister, my Principal, Vice Principal and all the officials..."

Her father, Rajeev Kumar Tripathi, also expressed his gratitude. He said, "My daughter wasn't able to go to school for 4 months. She went to 'Janta Darbar' and met Yogi Adityanath, after which she was able to go to the top school once again. We thank Yogi Adityanath..."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 08 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Earlier on May 25, a young girl named Vashi, who had attended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow to seek his help for school admission, has now been enrolled. Grateful that her wish was fulfilled, Vashi thanked the Chief Minister.

Speaking to ANI, she said. "I asked him to enrol me in a school. Today, I got enrolled...I would like to thank him (CM Yogi Adityanath) for this".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adiyanath Yogi organised a 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow on Monday, June 23. At the Janta Darshan, a young girl named Vashi requested the CM to help her enrol in school. The CM interacted with her, asking which school she wanted to go to, which class she wanted to enrol in. He later instructed the officials to get the young girl enrolled in her desired school. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)