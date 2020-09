Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel has given the approval to change the name of Manduadih Station of Varanasi to Banaras, after a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Central Government.

The notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday.

"Manduadih station of Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi, will now be known by the popular and famous name Banaras all over the country. The name of this station was changed to Banaras by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, based on the NOC of the Central Government," Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal tweeted.

In August, the Manduadih Railway Station was renamed as "Banaras", said Uttar Pradesh Minister of State with independent charge and MLA from Varanasi North Ravindra Jaiswal, adding that the Union Home Minister's Office has given the confirmation.

Previously, in Uttar Pradesh, the names of Mughalsarai and Allahabad railway stations were changed to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction and Prayagraj Junction respectively. (ANI)

