Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has recruited 2.16 lakh police personnel in the last eight years, the UP Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh CMO said, "Our government has recruited 2.16 lakh police personnel in the Uttar Pradesh Police Force alone in the last 8 years. We not only did this recruitment, but also worked towards making UP Police a 'modern police'..."

https://x.com/CMOfficeUP/status/1934785566706397550

The post also stated that, along with the large-scale recruitment, efforts have been made to make the UP Police a 'modern police'.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed appointment letters to 60,244 Civil Police Constables of Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow.

In his address, Shah said that today, more than 60,000 youth will become an integral part of the most significant police force in India. He said that the Uttar Pradesh Police is the most significant police force in the entire country, but for some years in the past, the law and order situation was deteriorating.

He said that in 2017, Yogi Adityanath became the state's Chief Minister, and the Uttar Pradesh Police once again began to move forward on the path of achieving new heights.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 across 67 districts. The exam, conducted in two shifts each day, was held at 1,174 centres and aimed to fill over 60,000 vacancies. (ANI)

On the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said the recruitment process of government jobs has been completely overhauled in the state, adding that these jobs were being auctioned under the previous Samajwadi Party government.

"Government jobs here were being auctioned before 2017 under the previous government. One family was heavily involved in this act. The whole state was witnessing this drama. But now, based on merit, youngsters are getting jobs," CM Yogi said. (ANI)

