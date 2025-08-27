Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): In line with the Yogi Government's directive, a statewide road safety campaign, 'No Helmet, No Fuel,' will run from September 1 to 30 across Uttar Pradesh, according to an official release.

Led by district magistrates in coordination with road safety committees, the drive will see police, transport, revenue, and district administration officials working jointly to ensure two-wheeler riders comply with helmet rules under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Fuel will be denied at petrol pumps to those not wearing helmets, with the aim of promoting road safety rather than imposing a penalty. The Yogi Government has appealed to the public to extend full cooperation with the enforcement agencies.

The initiative is lawful and designed in the public interest. Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, makes helmets mandatory for both two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers, while Section 194D prescribes penalties for violations.

The Supreme Court's road safety committee has also advised states to give priority to helmet compliance. The Yogi Government has stated that the purpose of 'No Helmet, No Fuel' is not to punish but to encourage citizens to adopt safe behaviour in accordance with the law. The riders will get fuel only when they wear a helmet.

The Uttar Pradesh Transport Commissioner said that the campaign is entirely in the public interest.

For the successful implementation of the campaign, the Department of Food and Civil Supplies has been empowered for necessary coordination and monitoring at the petrol pumps.

Additionally, the Information and Public Relations department will assist in raising public awareness. Citizens, industry, and administration can work together to take concrete steps towards achieving the national goal of reducing deaths and serious injuries in road accidents.

"No Helmet, No Fuel" is not a punishment but a pledge for safety. This campaign will run from September 1 to 30 as a well-coordinated effort involving multiple government departments under the leadership of DMs. All citizens, petrol pump operators, and oil companies are appealed to extend their full cooperation. Make 'Helmet first, fuel later' a rule, because wearing a helmet is the simplest insurance to save lives," said Brajesh Narayan Singh, Transport Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

