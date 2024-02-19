Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Monday that Uttar Pradesh signifies 'Unlimited Potential.'

"The State neither lacks 'manpower' nor 'willpower,'" he asserted.

During the groundbreaking ceremony 4.0 organized at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the CM expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gracing the state with his presence to inaugurate the fourth edition of the groundbreaking ceremony. He also extended a warm welcome to the investors and entrepreneurs gathered at the event, an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office said on Monday.

CM Yogi emphasized the sacredness of the land, noting its association with Lord Shri Ram, Gopeshwar Shri Krishna, and Baba Vishwanath. He remarked, "This land is blessed by sages and saints, and has received the divine blessings of rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, and Sarayu. It is a land of virtue as well as 'enterprise and entrepreneurship.' Today, Uttar Pradesh is on the path to transforming India's labour force into an economic powerhouse."

Asserting that over the past decade, the country has ascended from being the 11th largest economy to the 5th, the Chief Minister confidently declared, "There is no doubt that India, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, will ascend to the position of the third largest economy in the world. This is 'Modi ji ki guarantee' and Uttar Pradesh firmly believes in it."

He added: "Aligned with this vision, Uttar Pradesh has set an ambitious goal of becoming a one trillion dollar economy. To achieve this, the state is focusing on enhancing skill development, scaling up industries, and accelerating growth." The Chief Minister expressed confidence that with the continued support of entrepreneurs, this goal will undoubtedly be realized, as per the statement.

Praising PM Modi for the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya after a five-century wait and for establishing the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the statement added that the Chief Minister extended warm greetings and congratulations to all attendees at the grand event of the fourth groundbreaking ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, "the blessed land of 'prakrati' (nature), 'parmatma' (God), and 'pratibha' (talent)."

He further reflected, "It is our collective fortune that we find ourselves witnessing and participating in this historic era as India enters its 'Amritkaal'. We are privileged to have the able guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'Saarathi' (charioteer) of India's 'Amritkaal'."

The Chief Minister continued by saying, "During the first Investors Summit of 2018 in Lucknow, the Prime Minister said that UP has values and virtues, but in these changed times, there is a greater need for value addition. Not only in work culture or business culture but there is also a pressing need for value addition across all domains of strength in Uttar Pradesh."

Expressing satisfaction, he highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has embraced these words and formulated its policies accordingly, leading to the organization of the fourth edition of the groundbreaking ceremony within just six years, the statement added.

Highlighting the success of the Global Investors Summit held from February 10 to 12, 2023, the Chief Minister emphasized the unwavering confidence displayed by both national and international industries in Uttar Pradesh. This confidence, he noted, stems from their trust in the state's policies and potential, it added.

He said that Uttar Pradesh has garnered investment proposals worth an impressive Rs 40 lakh crore to date. "Today marks a celebration as these investment proposals are being translated into reality. Today, the 'bhoomi pujan' of projects worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore is going to be completed with the blessings of the Prime Minister."

The Chief Minister emphasized that the 'new Uttar Pradesh', as the growth engine of the country, is transitioning from being 'Uttam Pradesh' to becoming a 'Udyam Pradesh,' to evolve into a 'Viksit Pradesh' in alignment with the resolve of a Viksit Bharat, the statement said.

He said, "This transformation, this change, this speed is the new identity of Viksit Uttar Pradesh of Viksit Bharat."

Reflecting on the state's development journey, CM Yogi noted a significant shift from the past, where Uttar Pradesh was perceived with apprehension before 2014 and 2017. Today, however, the state has embraced its talent and unlimited potential, becoming synonymous with security, good governance, and development.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure achievements, the Chief Minister mentioned that 55 per cent of the country's expressways are located in the state, alongside boasting the largest rail and road network. The junction of the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor is also in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh is also the state with the highest number of airports, the release said.

He expressed readiness to ensure a seamless experience for visitors attending the upcoming Prayagraj Mahakumbh with the completion of projects like the Ganga Expressway, it said.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Uttar Pradesh now boasts excellent connectivity through water, land, and air. He highlighted the abundance of both manpower and willpower in the state, attributing the increased investor interest to initiatives such as the 'Ease of Doing Business' framework, Nivesh Mitra Portal, Nivesh Sarathi Portal, Incentive Monitoring System, and the state's investment-friendly policies. He underscored the importance of accountability and transparency for every individual involved, as per the release.

Furthermore, he stated that Uttar Pradesh respects every investor. "Now people have started saying that Surakshit Nivesh matlab Uttar Pradesh (safe investment means Uttar Pradesh)."

On this occasion, along with PM Modi, Governor Anandiben Patel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, ambassadors of various countries, High Commissioners, Union Cabinet Ministers, government and administration officials, eminent investors and entrepreneurs were present. (ANI)

