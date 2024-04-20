Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the results of the Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board examinations for 2024 on Saturday.

The pass percentage of students in Class 10 has been recorded is 89.5 per cent, while the pass percentage recorded for Intermediate is 82.60 per cent.

The class 10 and 12 exams for the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate examinations began on February 22.

Students can check their results by visiting the official websites of the Secondary Education Council at upmsp.edu.in and the NIC website at upresults.nic.in, as per the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

As per the UP board, more than 55 lakh candidates participated in the state board examination this year.

Earlier, the state board implemented a comprehensive strategy to maintain the integrity of the examination process.

Admit cards, complete with QR codes, had been distributed to all candidates, ensuring secure identification. More than three lakh exam invigilators have been deployed, and a three-tier team, consisting of the centre administrator, external centre administrator, and static magistrate, has been established to open question paper packets at examination centres, aiming to prevent any malpractices. Any deviation from this protocol will result in disciplinary action against all three individuals.

To combat cheating, the Special Task Force (STF), local intelligence department, and police was also mobilised. The monitoring was extended to social media, with the creation of the Quick Response Team (QRT) to swiftly address any irregularities online.

A robust monitoring system comprising 1297 sector magistrates, 430 zonal magistrates, 75 state-level observers, and 416 mobile squads was established to oversee the examination process. (ANI)

