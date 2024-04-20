Kadapa, April 20: YS Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh Congress chief and party's candidate, filed her nomination from the Kadapa seat on Saturday. Earlier this year, Sharmila joined Congress and merged her party, the YSR Telangana Party, into Congress. She also held a roadshow in the constituency before filing her nomination papers.

The Kadapa Constituency will vote in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 13. The Kadapa seat comprises seven Assembly segments: Badvel, Kadapa, Pulivendla, Kamalapuram, Jammalamadugu, Proddatur and Mydukur. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' YS Sharmila Reddy to Take on Cousin YS Avinash Reddy in Kadapa Constituency in Upcoming LS Polls.

YS Sharmila Files Nomination From Kadapa Seat

Filed nomination for Kadapa Loksabha … “The Battle is the Lord’s” 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M3tfgiSlsh — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) April 20, 2024

The Kadapa seat at present is represented by YS Sharmila's cousin, Avinash Reddy. In the 2019 election, Y.S. Avinash Reddy of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party got 7,83,499 votes. Chadipirala Adi Narayana Reddy from the TDP got 4,02,773 votes, while Gundlakunta Sreeramulu from Congress received 8,341 votes.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh will be simultaneously held on May 13. The counting of votes will happen on June 4. Notably, Andhra Pradesh has 175 Assembly seats, and 25 Lok Sabha seats. YS Sharmila Joins Congress in Presence of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats.

