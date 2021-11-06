Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): A 25-year-old youth was drowned in the Ramganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, police informed on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Indu Siddharth, DSP, Civil Lines said, "The youth left home to work outside around at 2 pm. He was drowned in the Ramganga river. The SDRF team has also reached here for search operation."

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2021: Delhi Govt Declares Public Holiday on November 10.

The official further informed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is also involved in the search operation.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Bitcoin Scandal: Karnataka BJP Govt Rattled As Allegations Reach PMO.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)