Gurugram (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): A major fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at a wedding farm located near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gurugram. No casualties have been reported in the incident, officials said.

The incident was reported to the fire department at around 3:30 am.

More than half a dozen fire tenders rushed to the site and brought the blaze under control after more than two hours of firefighting, according to fire officials.

More details about the incident are awaited. (ANI)

