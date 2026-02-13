Deoria, February 13: A shocking dog attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district left six people injured after a stray allegedly went on a biting spree in Mahuadih area on Thursday evening. The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed outside a local grocery shop, and the footage is now being widely shared.

The attack began when the dog suddenly pounced on 50-year-old shopkeeper Subhash Singh, biting his nose and ear severely. He reportedly fell to the ground during the assault and also suffered a fractured arm. Family members rushed him for treatment, and after primary care, he was referred to AIIMS Gorakhpur due to the seriousness of his injuries. Surat Dog Attack: Toddler Injured After Being Attacked by Stray Dogs in Gujarat, Video of Incident Surfaces.

Deoria Dog Attack Caught on Camera

उत्तर प्रदेश के देवरिया जिले के महुआडीह कस्बे में गुरुवार को एक आवारा कुत्ते ने अचानक हमला कर कई लोगों को गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया। सबसे पहले कुत्ते ने किराना दुकानदार 50 वर्षीय सुभाष सिंह पर हमला कर उनके नाक और कान पर गंभीर चोट पहुंचाई। इसके बाद कुत्ते ने 20 वर्षीय राजेन्द्र… pic.twitter.com/ckSuLi08gm — AajTak (@aajtak) February 13, 2026

The dog did not stop there. It went on to bite Rajendra Maddeshia (20), Harilal Yadav, Mishti, a ragpicker child, and another local resident, taking the total number of injured to six. All other victims were given first aid at the local junction and later shifted to Maharshi Devaraha Baba Medical College for treatment. Dog Attack in Ahmedabad: 4-Month-Old Infant Mauled to Death by Pet Rottweiler in Hathijan Area, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Local residents suspect the dog may have been rabid. Authorities are expected to take preventive measures as Mahuadih’s busy crossroads witnesses heavy evening crowds.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Aaj Tak ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).