Lucknow, Nov 25 (PTI) With 2,318 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the infection tally in the state rose to 5,33,355 on Wednesday, while 29 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,644, a health department bulletin said.

There are 24,876 active cases in the state, of which 11,718 are in home isolation, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Altogether 5,00,835 people have recovered from the infection so far and discharged from hospitals, the bulletin said.

A total of 325 fresh cases were reported from Lucknow followed by 242 from Meerut, 223 from Gautam Budhnagar and 179 from Ghaziabad, among others.

Five deaths were reported from the state capital, two each from Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Meerut, Sultanpur, Farrukhabad and Banda, among others.

On Tuesday, over 1.78 lakh COVID-19 tests were done in the state, which is the highest in a day so far, Prasad said, adding that over 1.84 crore tests have been conducted in UP till now.

