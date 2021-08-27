Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 21 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with this the active caseload in the state stands at 329.

As per the Uttar Pradesh health bulletin, the state has a daily positivity rate of 0.01 per cent and the recovery rate stands at 98.6 per cent.

27 discharges were also reported in the state taking the cumulative recoveries to 16,86,083.

The vaccine coverage in the state has exceeded 6,68,47,000 and 7,41,523 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 18 districts in the state have been declared corona-free with zero active cases, as per the state health bulletin.

Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a Covid-19 review meeting and said that UP has been maintaining control over the Covid-19 situation fairly well.

"In view of rising cases in other states, we must not let our guard down. Everyone must follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, ensure the usage of masks and social distancing. The police should issue a warning ahead of time through hooters so that the shops are closed by 10 pm. People should not roam on the streets unnecessarily," he stated. (ANI)

