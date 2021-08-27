Huawei, the Chinese technology giant, has officially launched the Huawei Nova Y60 phone in South Africa. The mid-range phone is already available for pre-order and will be shipped starting September 1, 2021. Huawei has introduced the Nova Y60 in a single configuration featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is priced at ZAR 3,099 (which is around Rs 15,000).

As a part of the launch offer, Huawei is providing either a Huawei wireless headset or a wireless mini speaker free with the phone. Huawei Launches Children’s Watch 4 Pro Smartwatch in China: Report.

Huawei Nova Y60 (Photo Credits: Huawei South Africa)

The Huawei Nova Y60 gets a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a drop notch at the top. It comes powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Additionally, the internal storage can be extended up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone runs on EMUI 11.01 based on Android 10 OS. Considering that it runs on its old interface, the phone is expected to retain support for Google Play Store.

For photography, there is a triple camera module at the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor assisted by a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is an 8MP shooter with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery with standard charging.

Huawei Nova Y60 (Photo Credits: Huawei South Africa)

Other key highlights of the mid-range phone are a fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button at the side, Histen-powered 6.1 speaker technology, and more. It comes in two shades - Black and Crush Green.

