Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): A total of 2,250 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases to 18,256 in the state.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, the total number of cases includes, 19,845 discharged and 1,146 deaths.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 9.518 COVID-19 Cases, 258 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

"2,250 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state in last 24 hours. Total active cases now stand at 18,256. A total of 19,845 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease. Death toll is at 1,146," Prasad said.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Takes Dig At PM Modi Over Reports of Him Visiting Ayodhya For Bhoomi Pujan, Says 'Some People Think Corona Will go by Building Temple'.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)