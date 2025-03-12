Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Authorities have ramped up security measures ahead of Holi celebrations, with extensive arrangements in place to ensure the peaceful conduct of festivals.

Detailing the arrangements, Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensia said, "The procession of fairs will be taken out tomorrow. The total number of fairs is 16. We held peace committee meetings in every locality and village and two committee meetings at the district level. We have formed 27 quick response teams. We have created a total of six zones and 29 sectors and deployed magistrates and police officers in each one... SHOs of every police station and all magistrates have been asked to patrol the hotspots. PAC battalions have been deployed for three-tier security as before... 250 CCTV cameras have been installed, and with the help of the municipality, 100-150 additional CCTVs are installed during every festival. Surveillance has been done with drones once and will be done once more. A flag march was conducted under the leadership of the DIG..."

On Monday, Rangbhari Ekadashi, Holi celebrations were held in Sambhal amid tight security. Rangbhari Ekadashi marks the beginning of the Holi celebrations and is observed five days before the main festival of Holi.

Meanwhile, on March 6, a peace committee meeting was held at the Sambhal Kotwali police station in view of the upcoming Holi festival on Friday.

Ahead of the upcoming Holi on March 14, which coincides with the Friday prayers held during the month of Ramzan, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary said those uncomfortable with colours should remain indoors as the Hindu festival comes once a year.

Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Chaudhary said that since Holi comes once a year and there are 52 Jummas (Fridays) in a year, people from the Muslim community have been requested to stay indoors if they cannot accept being coloured.

"We have requested to the Muslim community that if they cannot accept being coloured, then they should not come to the place where Holi is being celebrated. There are 52 'Jumma' (Fridays) in a year, but only one day for Holi. Hindus wait for Holi the whole year, just like Muslims wait for Eid... We have given a direct message that when people play Holi, and if they (Muslims) don't want colours to fall on them, then they should stay at home. And if they want to go out of their house, then they should be big-hearted enough not to object if colour falls on them..." Chaudhary told reporters after the meeting.

Further, he stated that both the Hindus and Muslims will celebrate their festivals in their own way. (ANI)

