Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government has once again set a new record in wheat procurement.

According to an official release, as of May 8, more than 926,000 metric tons of wheat have been procured from over 173,000 farmers in the state, compared to approximately 688,000 metric tons during the same period last year.

The release said that this year, wheat has been procured from 173,381 farmers. A total of 446,725 farmers have registered for the Rabi marketing year 2025-26. More than Rs 2,045 crore has already been transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat for the 2025-26 Rabi season has been set at Rs2,425 per quintal, ensuring fair and timely compensation for farmers. Wheat procurement began on March 17 and will continue until June 15. This procurement is being carried out through 5,852 purchase centres across the state.

Last week, it was stated that wheat procurement during the Rabi marketing season 2025-26 is going smoothly in the major procuring States across the country.

Against an estimated target of 312 lakh tonne fixed for procurement of wheat during the 2025-26 season, 256.31 lakh tonne of wheat has already been procured so far in the central pool.The quantity of wheat procured till April 30 this year has already surpassed last year's total procurement of 205.41 lakh tonne on the same date, showing an increase of 24.78 per cent.

All the five major wheat procuring states -- Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have procured more wheat this year compared to last year. A total of 21.03 lakh farmers have already been benefitted during 2025-26 season with total MSP outflow to the tune of Rs 62155.96 crores.

Major contribution in the procurement came from five procuring states -- Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh with procurement of 103.89 lakh tonne, 65.67 lakh tonne, 67.57 lakh tonne, 11.44 lakh tonne and 7.55 lakh tonne, respectively.

With sufficient duration of procurement period still left in 2025-26 season, country is well on course to surpass last year's figures of wheat procurement for the central pool by a substantial margin. The positive outcome in terms of quantity of wheat procurement this year has been a result of concerted efforts by Department of Food and Public Distribution, starting from preparing State specific Action Plans based on learnings from previous years which were shared with the states well in advance.

"The Actionable items like awareness generation amongst farmers; Registration of farmers; Readiness of Procurement Centres; Timely payment of MSP to farmers etc were followed up with the respective states on regular basis through review meetings so that any potential bottlenecks are addressed timely," the agriculture ministry said.

In most of the cases, payment of MSP was made to farmers within 24 to 48 hours.Measures taken by Department of Food and Public Distribution, also include mandating stockholding limits through the wheat stock portal, according timely approvals for relaxation FAQ Norms, field visit by officers to identified districts for accessing on the ground scenario to facilitate timely action as and when required. (ANI)

