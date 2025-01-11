Several workers are trapped under debris after the lintel or roof collapsed at Kannauj Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday afternoon, January 11. A video from the location where the roof collapsed at the Kannauj Railway Station has surfaced on social media. The workers were engaged in beautification work at the station when the mishap took place. So far, 11 people have been rescued, with two in critical condition. More details are awaited. Prayagraj Shocker: 5 Workers Injured in Transmission Tower Collapse in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Kannauj Railway Station Roof Collapse

#WATCH | Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: An under-construction lintel collapsed at Kannauj railway station; several workers trapped More details awaited pic.twitter.com/vqefsjtXDc — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)