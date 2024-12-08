Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the facilities and arrangements of the Jhusi Railway Station (Photo/ANI))

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), [India], December 8 (ANI): Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the facilities and arrangements of the Jhusi Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Vaishnaw inspected the newly constructed Ganga Rail Bridge in the Prayagraj and Phaphamau area ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025.

During his visit, he also visited a book stall, bought two books, and made payments through UPI.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended an invitation to his Gujarat counterpart Bhupendra Patel on Sunday to attend the inauguration of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma and UP Minister of State for Skill Development Kapil Dev Agarwal met CM Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar and extended the invitation on CM Yogi's behalf.

In a bid to ensure the safety and convenience of an estimated 45 crore devotees, the Yogi Adityanath government is revolutionizing preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh. For the first time, the grand event is being digitized on such a large scale, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and social media platforms to enhance management and security.

Mahakumbh starts with Paush Purnima Snan, which is on January 13, 2025. The Kumbh festival will conclude with the last bath on February 26, 2025, the day of Mahashivratri. (ANI)

In a post on X, CM Patel said, "On behalf of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanathji, he personally extended the invitation to attend the commencement of Mahakumbh 2025 to be held next year in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday addressed state police personnel, emphasizing the importance of vigilant and approachable policing in preparation for the Mahakumbh 2025.

He highlighted the critical role of law enforcement in ensuring public safety and maintaining order during large gatherings.

On December 2, the Uttar Pradesh government declared the Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj as a new district.

The decision, which led to the formation of the new Maha Kumbh Mela district, was made to streamline the management and administration of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, ensuring smooth operations for the grand religious event scheduled for January 2025. (ANI)

