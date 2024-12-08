New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) A fight broke out between a 2023-batch trainee IPS officer and a UPSC coach at a wedding in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, police on Sunday said.

The incident took place on December 6 and resulted in both sides filing complaints at the local police station.

Vikas Dhayal, a Rajendra Nagar resident and a civil services coach, told PTI the trainee officer struck him on his head with a glass.

No immediate reaction was available from the officer.

"We are checking the CCTV footage of the entire incident. Initially, we got to know that there was some issue between two people and one of them hit another with a glass. We have received two different complaints. Both complaints are under investigation," a senior police officer said.

Dhayal shared a video on X, purportedly showing the assault, including images of his blood-smeared face and clothes.

He alleged that police refused to file an FIR first, and only relented when his post went viral.

