Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Following the shocking viral video on social media in which a youth was seen making a reel by lying on the railway track near the Unnao railway station putting his own life at risk, Circle Officer of the Government Railway Police HK Yadav said that the accused had apologised stating that he would not repeat this mistake and was sent to jail.

HK Yadav said, "On 7th April, a video went viral on social media in which a youth was seen making a reel by lying on the railway track, at Kushumbhi railway station, which is near to Unnao railway station. An investigation was done regarding this. The man who was seen in the video was identified as Ranjit Chaurasia, a resident of Hasanganj. He was arrested, and a case has been filed against him. He apologised for his mistake and said that he would not repeat this mistake again. He has been sent to jail. The accused is i9 years old."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Rape-Murder: Social Organisations Stage Protest in Durg Over Killing of 6-Year-Old Girl by Her Uncle After Sexual Assault; Lawyers Say They Won't Represent Accused.

He further appealed to people not to create such videos.

"People have seen that anyone making such reels could be punished and warned that if similar videos are created in future, putting one's life at risk and blocking railway tracks, then such similar action would be taken," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Dadi Ratanmohini Dies: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Brahma Kumaris Head, Says 'She Had a Towering Spiritual Presence'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)