Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): State Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande on Tuesday held a meeting with the officers of Dehradun district regarding the preparations for National Voter's Day at the Secretariat. On this occasion, he directed the District Administration and Public Works Department to conduct a site inspection at the venue and submit a report.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Kishan Negi, City Magistrate Pratyush Singh, Assistant Engineer Vinesh Verma, and other personnel from the Election Department.

Also Read | Nimisha Priya Death Row: Mother of Kerala Nurse Sentenced to Death in Yemen Makes Emotional Plea for Help.

According to a government release, since 2011, the National Voters' Day (NVD) has been celebrated on January 25 every year to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which was established on this day in the year 1950. The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to encourage, facilitate, and maximise voter enrolment, especially for new voters. Dedicated to the country's voters, the Day is celebrated to spread awareness among them to promote informed participation in the electoral process.NVD is celebrated at the national, state, district, constituency, and polling booth levels, which makes it one of the largest celebrations in the country.

On January 25, 2025, the Election Commission of India will celebrate its 15th National Voters' Day (NVD) celebration. (ANI)

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: 138.34 Crore Aadhaar Numbers Generated, 67 Million Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts Created.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)