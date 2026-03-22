Srinagar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 22 (ANI): A statue of BR Ambedkar was vandalised and defaced at Ambedkar Park in Srinagar in Uttarakhand's Garhwal, according to police officials.

Following the incident on Saturday, there is widespread anger among the public. Consequently, people associated with various organisations lodged a complaint at Srinagar Kotwali, demanding strict action.

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Speaking exclusively to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anuj Kumar said that a complaint was submitted by the Bhim Army, after which the police immediately reached the spot and cleaned the statue.

He added that multiple teams have been formed to investigate the matter, and the probe is currently underway. He further stated that an intensive checking drive is also being carried out across the area by the police.

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"The incident took place yesterday, in which a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was defaced. It seems that disrespect was the intent of the incident. We have registered an FIR in the case, and multiple teams have been made accordingly. Nearby CCTV camera, CDR, data dump and other proceedings are ongoing in which technical and surveillance teams are engaged. Several organisations have expressed anger on social media, but we advise the public not to engage in any activity that breaches the law and order. We are investigating the matter and will soon resolve the case," the DSP said.

Separately, Hyderabad Police in February apprehended three children in Conflict with the Law (CCL) for allegedly breaking into a Hanuman Temple, stealing a copper vessel and vandalising the idol at Barkas, police said in a statement.

The police launched the investigation on a complaint that some unknown offenders desecrated the Hanuman Temple located at Barkas, under the police station Chandrayangutta and stole the copper vessel in the early hours of February 24.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrayangutta A Sudhakar and Station House Officer (SHO) Chandrayangutta R Gopi formed special teams and verified the CCTV footage in the nearby localities. It is noticed that some Children in Conflict with the law (CCL) were moving in suspicious circumstances and were carrying some items in a polythene bag. Special team apprehended the three CCL from Royal colony, Balapur and on verifying, they confessed that they broke the temple lock with a stone and entered into and stole a copper vessel and damaged the idol, the police said.

On February 26, the police apprehended the above individuals from their residences, which are located at Royal Colony, Balapur, Hyderabad (Native of Myanmar) and produced them before V ACJM, Nampally Court, police said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)