Panaji, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday cancelled his visit to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to meet his cabinet colleague Shripad Naik in view of a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said.

Shah was supposed to meet Naik, who has been undergoing treatment at the GMCH since his SUV met with a road accident last month, on his way back from Sindhudurg in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly who accompanied Shah to Sindhudurg, met Naik at the GMCH.

He told reporters that Shah had to cut short his visit due to the Uttarakhand incident, wherein a glacier burst in Chamoli district caused a massive flooding earlier in the day.

"Naik expressed confidence that he would be discharged from the hospital within a week and would attend the second half of the Parliament session in March," Fadnavis said.

Naik, 68, received injuries, while his wife Vijaya and an aide had died when their car met with an accident on January 12 near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district while he was returning to home state Goa from Dharmasthala in neighbouring Karnataka.

