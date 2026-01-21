Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], January 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the release ceremony of the centenary issue of the monthly magazine 'Kalyan' which is published by Gita Press at Gita Bhawan in Rishikesh.

The Chief Minister was present alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah at this historic occasion in Rishikesh.

Also Read | Republic Day 2026 Weather Forecast: IMD Forecasts Foggy Morning and Partly Cloudy Skies in Delhi on January 26; Check Details.

Addressing the gathering during the release ceremony of the centenary edition of Kalyan, Dhami said, "a double-engine government dedicated to the protection of Sanatan values, culture, and traditions. The mandatory recitation of Gita shlokas in all schools of Uttarakhand is a powerful initiative to connect the new generation with its roots."

He further added that the state is no longer just a pilgrimage center but it is now emerging as the "Yoga Capital of the World".

Also Read | Mass Dog Killing in Telangana: Case Against Yacharam Village Panchayat Authorities over Alleged Killing of 100 Stray Dogs.

"Rishikesh is no longer just a pilgrimage centre; it is now emerging on the global stage as the "Yoga Capital of the World." The cultural identity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is reaching new heights, where tradition coexists with progress," he added.

Earlier today, reacting to Amit Shah's visit to the 'Kalyan' magazine release, Swami Chidanand Saraswati from Haridwar said that "India has got strong leadership" under PM Modi and Amit Shah.

"After Sardar Patel, India has got strong leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who have transformed the country. Amit Shah is visiting Uttarakhand for a special occasion, the unveiling of the 100th edition of Kalyan," he said.

Shah is on a two-day tour of the state and will attend various programmes in Rishikesh today and in Haridwar tomorrow. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)