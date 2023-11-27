New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand has been awarded a special appreciation medal at the 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023, an official statement said.

On the occasion, the medal was handed over to Uttarakhand Pavilion Director Pradeep Singh by Pradeep Singh Kharola, Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Update: Manual Digging to Start Soon to Rescue 41 trapped Workers in Silkyara Tunnel, Says NDMA.

"For the excellent performance of the state in the fair, a Special Appreciation Medal was given to Uttarakhand," an official said.

The two-week-long IITF in Delhi's Pragati Maidan was open for business visitors from November 14 to 18.

Also Read | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Describes Mahatma Gandhi as 'Mahapurush' of Last Century, Term PM Narendra Modi as 'Yugpurush' of This Century.

From November 19, the fair was thrown open for the general public till November 27.

The theme of this year's India International Trade Fair is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade'. The two-week-long fair came to a close on November 27.

With the 42nd edition, the organisers have tried their best to keep the Trade Fair inclusive for all ages, especially children. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)