Dehradun, Jun 28 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand expelled former MLA Suresh Rathore from the party for six years on Saturday following a controversy over his alleged second marriage.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had issued a notice to the former MLA from the Jwalapur constituency in Haridwar, seeking an explanation from him after a video went viral on the social media, in which he was seen introducing Saharanpur-based actress Urmila Sanawar as his second wife.

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut: BESCOM Announces Scheduled Outages Across Over 100 Areas on June 29 and 30 Due to Emergency Maintenance; Check Full List of Affected Localities and Timings.

Rathore's alleged second marriage, without divorcing his first wife, has caused much embarrassment to the party as the Uniform Civil Code implemented by the BJP government in the state in January criminalises polygamy.

"The party leadership is not satisfied with your clarification. You have continuously violated party discipline and norms of social conduct," the expulsion letter said.

Also Read | Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Forms Fact-Finding Team To Probe Gang-Rape Case of Law Student, West Bengal Education Minister Seeks Report From Authorities.

"You are being expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years on the directions of Pradesh BJP president," the letter signed by state BJP general secretary Rajendra Bisht said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)