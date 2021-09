Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Uttarakhand 20 (ANI): The Border Road Organisation (BRO) on Monday opened a road at Pangti village of Narayan Bagar block in Chamoli here for the movement, Himanshu Khurana, District Magistrate Chamoli.

The road was closed as it was blocked by the debris that was brought down by rainwater due to rainfall triggered by cloudbursts that occurred early on Monday morning, said the District Magistrate.

Three people were injured who had been treated, while no casualties were reported due to the cloudburst, added the District Magistrate.

The administration team is present on the spot.

Early today, the temporary shelters of the BRO's labourers got damaged, while more than a dozen cars got stuck in the debris brought down by rainwater.

Rescue and Relief work is underway. (ANI)

