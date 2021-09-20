Moradabad, September 20: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his elder brother’s wife to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district. The accused attacked his sister-in-law multiple times with a knife. The incident took place on Saturday night in the Makbara area under the Katghar police station of the district. The accused was arrested by the police. Mumbai Shocker: Angry Man Stabs 12-Year-Old Daughter in Chembur After Fight With Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity.

The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Tarana Praveen. It is still not clear as to why the accused, identified as Imran, killed his sister-in-law. According to a report published in The Times of India, at the time of the incident, the woman was alone on the first floor of the house and the rest of the family was downstairs. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Stabs Father-in-Law to Death With Sharp Knife After Tiff With Wife in Miyapur.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but she was declared brought dead by doctors. After committing the crime, the accused tried to flee from the spot, but residents of the area overpowered him and handed him to the police. The woman’s husband told the media house that his brother had mental issues.

“The woman had succumbed to injuries while on the way to a hospital. The accused, Imran, has been arrested. Process of filing a case in the matter is underway,” reported TOI quoting Gajendra Singh, SHO of the Katghar police station as saying. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. Notably, the deceased had four children, including three daughters.

