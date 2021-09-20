New Delhi, September 20: The hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2021 has been released. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Candidates can visit the website at sche.ap.gov.in download access and download their respective hall tickets for AP PGECET 2021. AP EAMCET 2021 Agriculture Result Declared, Candidates Can Access Scores Online at sche.ap.gov.in; Check Direct Link.

The examination will be conducted from September 27 to September 12, 2021. The entrance exam will be held in two sessions - forenoon session between 10 am to 12 noon and afternoon session between 3 pm to 5 pm. The candidates can download the admit card for the exam by login into the official website with their their registration number and date of birth. Scroll down to know how to download. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to download AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2021.

Here Is How To Download AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2021:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

Click on the tab for AP PGECET 2021

A new web page will open

Click on 'Download Hall Ticket'

Enter registration number, DOB and select exam paper

Click on 'Download Hall Ticket'

Take a print out for future references.

Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the admit card. The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2021 is being conducted by the Sri Venkateswara University on behalf of the APSCHE for admissions to various pot-graduate courses in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2021 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).