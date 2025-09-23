Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Uttarakhand cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday approved the state's 'Uttarakhand Aroma Revolution Policy 2026-2036', according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office.

Under the first phase of the policy, 22,750 hectares of land will be brought under aromatic crops through 91,000 beneficiaries. Farmers will be provided subsidies of up to 80 per cent on cultivation costs for one hectare and 50 per cent on costs beyond one hectare.

Apart from the ARoma revolution policy, multiple other schemes were looked into and various expenditure was approved for education, housing, and prisons too.

For school education, to ensure the smooth functioning of the PM e-VIDYA Programme, under which five free educational TV channels are currently being broadcast by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), a well-equipped studio will be set up.

For the housing department, an additional estimated expenditure of Rs 2,785 lakh (Rs 27 crore 85 lakh 7 thousand) will be borne by the state government to modify housing according to specifications under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The statement mentioned that 1,872 affordable houses are being constructed by the District Development Authority for low-income groups in Bagwala village, Rudrapur tehsil, Udham Singh Nagar district.

In compliance with the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, amendments have been made to the Uttarakhand Government Primary Education (Teachers) Service Rules. Provision has been made for the appointment of Assistant Teachers (Special Education) in government primary schools for the education of children with special needs. Additionally, for appointment to the post of Assistant Teacher (Primary), the in-service D.El.Ed. training conducted by NIOS through Open Distance Learning (ODL) between September 2017 and March 31, 2019, has been recognised.

Various marriage grant schemes are being run under the Social Welfare Department, including assistance for the marriage of daughters from Scheduled Castes/Tribes, daughters of destitute widows, daughters of abandoned or mentally challenged persons, inter-caste marriage incentive schemes, and grants for marriages with differently-abled individuals, the statement mentioned.

For prison reform, the structure of the Uttarakhand Prison Administration and Reform Services Department has been reorganised. Approval has been granted for the creation of new posts, including 2 Women Head Warders, 22 Women Warders, 1 Additional Inspector General (Correctional Wing), 1 Resident Medical Officer, and 1 Personal Assistant. At the prison headquarters, services of sanitation workers and gardeners, and in subordinate prisons, services of barbers and sanitation workers will be engaged through outsourcing. (ANI)

