Dehradun, October: The Uttarakhand government on Monday decided to establish Rajaji Tiger Reserve Conservation Foundation to accelerate the ecological, economic, social and cultural development of the landscapes in and around the reserve.

The decision was taken by the state Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu told reporters at a press briefing after the meeting. Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 Important for Doubling State GSDP, Says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Protection of the natural environment in and around the reserve and providing alternative livelihood opportunities to the local communities to reduce their dependence on forests are some of the major objectives of the foundation, the chief secretary said.

It will also help the local communities inhabiting the Rajaji landscape to reap the benefits of eco-tourism and deal with human-wildlife conflict, he said.

The Cabinet also decided to amend the new tourism policy with a view to implementing it through a single window system so that the procedures for businessmen are simplified. It will promote the 'ease of doing business' and investments, he said. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Offers Prayers at Shree Geeta Bhawan Temple in Birmingham (Watch Video).

The Cabinet also decided to upgrade the Municipal Council of Muni Ki Reti-Dhalwala from category-2 to category-1 as it is a popular destination for tourists, yoga and adventure sports enthusiasts.

