Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], February 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said that five police lines in the state will be made "hi-tech" and a new police headquarters will also be established.

The Chief Minister attended a two-day police officers conference.

He said a policy will be made against drugs and police will get helicopter for emergency services.

He said the police were doing good work and efforts are being made to improve facilities for them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)