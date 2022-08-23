New Tehri (Uttarakhand), Aug 23 (PTI) One more body was recovered in Gwad village of Tehri district on Tuesday, taking the death toll in Saturday's cloudbursts in Uttarakhand to seven.

The body of 60-year-old Magni Devi was pulled out of the rubble inside a house in Gwad village, said Tehri district disaster management officer Brijesh Bhatt.

Also Read | Delhi: First Successful Heart Transplant Operation Performed at RML Hospital.

The rubble is being scoured to trace four more missing persons, including Magni Devi's son, he said.

Search and rescue operations by the police, NDRF and SDRF are still going on in the areas affected by cloudbursts, Bhatt said.

Also Read | Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Gets Bail Hours After Arrest Over Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Muhammed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)