Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions amounting to Rs 1,029 crore for several development and disaster management schemes under the recommendations of the Fifth State Finance Commission and other state funds.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 3 crore for non-elected bodies as the second half-year instalment for the financial year 2025-26. Additionally, Rs 361.25 crore has been sanctioned for all district panchayats as the third quarterly instalment and for block and village panchayats as the second half-year instalment. Further, Rs 333.25 crore has been approved for all urban local bodies as the third quarterly instalment for the Financial Year 2025-26.

Considering the disaster sensitivity of Haridwar district during the monsoon season, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 1 crore from the Disaster Mitigation Fund for urgent works. Furthermore, an additional Rs3 crore has been sanctioned for the repair and restoration of extensive public assets damaged due to heavy rainfall in areas including Dharali/Syanachatti in Uttarkashi district.

Under the State Plan, the Chief Minister has also approved Rs18.23 lakh for the upgradation of four bridges and the construction of one motor road in the Srinagar Assembly constituency of Pauri Garhwal district.

For the financial year 2025-26, funds have been approved from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), including Rs 2 crore for the Commissioner and Secretary, Revenue Board, Dehradun; Rs 16 crore for Dehradun district; and Rs 25 crore for the Uttarakhand Rural Roads Development Agency. Additionally, Rs 2.58 crore has been approved for flood control works on the banks of the Vin River at Divogi Kandra Bhwaltok under Yamkeshwar block in Pauri district.

The Chief Minister has also sanctioned Rs 26 crore-- Rs 2 crore per district for 13 districts -- for the payment of pending bills related to JCB machines and other equipment deployed for debris removal from roads during natural calamities, covering both the current financial year (2025-26) and previous years under the SDRF.

In accordance with a Chief Ministerial announcement, approval has been granted to rename the London Fort, located in Pithoragarh district, to Sorgarh Fort, and an official government order has been issued. (ANI)

