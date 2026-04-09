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Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday attended a Soldiers' Felicitation Ceremony in Khatima of Udham Singh Nagar district on the occasion of the sixth death anniversary of his father, Subedar Late Sher Singh Dhami, according to a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to brave soldiers and honoured the families of martyrs during the event, the release said.

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On the occasion, Dhami also inaugurated a Soldiers' Facilitation Centre and a Canteen Stores Department (CSD) canteen aimed at benefiting serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families in the region.

The Chief Minister also made purchases from the CSD canteen, highlighting its usefulness for local military families.

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A large number of serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and local residents were present at the programme, the release added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dhami virtually inaugurated the 25th edition of the All India Police Water Sports Cluster Championship at the Water Sports and Adventure Institute in Tehri Garhwal on Wednesday.

Speaking about the event, CM Dhami said, "I have been told that in this championship, 51 competitions of different sports, including rowing, canoeing, trekking, will be organised. I wish all the best to the teams taking part in this competition."

The championship, organised by the ITBP, is being held at Wasai in Tehri, Uttarakhand, from April 8 to 12, set against the scenic backdrop of Tehri Lake. Senior officials, including Shatrujeet Kapur, were present at the inauguration.

The event aims to promote sportsmanship, discipline and national integration, while showcasing the capabilities of police forces in water sports. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)