Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, prayed to Lord Mahadev on the third Monday of the holy month of Shravan (or Sawan). They also prayed for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all the people of the state.

On this occasion, the CM Dhami said that he prayed to Bholenath for the wishes of all devotees to be fulfilled and for positive energy to be transmitted into their lives.

Shravan, the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, is regarded as one of the holiest periods in Hinduism, particularly for the worship of Lord Shiva. This year, Shravan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. Every Monday (Somwar) of Shravan is considered highly auspicious and is dedicated to Lord Shiva, while Tuesdays (Mangalwar) are observed in honour of Goddess Parvati, Shiva's divine consort.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dhami appealed to the people of the state to actively participate in the ongoing second phase of voting, under the three-tier Panchayat elections.

As per the notification by the State Election Commission in Uttarakhand, panchayat elections are being conducted in 12 districts of the state, except for Haridwar.

The Chief Minister said that development schemes are run in rural areas through the three-tier Panchayat system. He stated that panchayats are the foundation of rural development, and the participation of every voter in these elections is crucial.

He has appealed to all voters, especially young people, women, and senior citizens, to strengthen democracy by turning out in large numbers at the polling stations.

Voting for the three-tier Panchayat elections in the state is taking place in two phases. The first phase of voting took place on July 24, and the second phase is ongoing today, July 28. The counting of the votes will take place on July 31. (ANI)

