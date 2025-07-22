Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday called on state Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhavan in Dehradun.

During the meeting, Dhami discussed various issues and the state's development plans. They also talked about the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, Char Dham Yatra.

Earlier in the day, Dhami directed the officials to start the Pradhan Mantri E-Bus Seva Yojana during the review of the Transport Department in the Secretariat.

Along with this, directions have been given to complete work of setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the state in a timely manner.

The CM stated that the process of implementing a green cess on vehicles from other states should be expedited, and the work on bus depots under construction should be completed in a timely manner.

The Chief Minister directed officials to set up charging stations near bus depots, parking places, government buildings, guest houses, petrol pumps, so that drivers can easily access the charging facility. The Chief Minister said that special attention should be paid to increasing the income of the Transport Corporation, a release said.

On this occasion, Reena Joshi, Managing Director of Transport Corporation, informed that the Pradhan Mantri E-Bus Seva Yojana will be launched in Dehradun and Haridwar. Under which 150 electric vehicles will be operated.

The primary objective of the scheme is to provide citizens with smooth, accessible, and environmentally friendly transportation facilities. About 750 new employment opportunities will also be created by the scheme, the release added.

He said that the state government is giving special emphasis to the development of EV charging infrastructure with the objective of promoting the use of electric vehicles and reducing air pollution. Under the first phase of the scheme, e-V charging stations have been set up at 28 locations. (ANI)

