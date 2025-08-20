New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday condemned the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, calling it an attack on the entire democracy.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that the act was not only condemnable but also unacceptable, further stating that strict action must be taken against the culprits.

"The attack on the Honorable Chief Minister of Delhi, Mrs. @gupta_rekha ji, during a public hearing is an attack on the entire democracy.

Such an act is not only condemnable but also unacceptable. The strictest action must be ensured against the culprits," the post read.

Earlier in the day, a man identified as Rajesh who has been identified as the man involved in the incident was taken into police custody. Furthermore, a case was also registered u/s 109 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (attempt to murder, imprisonment for 10 years and fine) at the Civil Lines Police station.

Interrogation is currently underway by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell team.

According to the police team, Rajesh had come down to Delhi from Gujarat's Rajkot yesterday morning for the first time and was residing at the Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines.

The police has also claimed that Rajesh was talking to his friend residing in Gujarat on his phone and was informing him of his arrival at the CM's residence located in Shalimar Bagh.

Meanwhile, following the attack on the CM, the CCTV footage obtained from her residence has revealed that the attacker had been planning the attack for the last 24 hours, the Delhi CMO stated today.

"The cowardly attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is part of a well-planned conspiracy. The CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh has made it clear that the attacker had started preparing for this attack at least 24 hours in advance," CMO said.

The attacker conducted reconnaissance of the CM's residence and attempted the attack in a planned manner. The video has been handed over to the police, and an investigation is underway into the matter.

"It is seen in the footage that the attacker did a recce of the Chief Minister's residence, made a video of the place and attempted to attack in a planned manner. This video has been handed over to the police, and an intensive investigation is going on in this regard," the statement said. (ANI)

