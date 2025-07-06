Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], July 6(ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of the disaster-affected Silai Band and Ojri Band stretches along the Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district, where recent heavy rains caused sections of the national highway to be washed away, disrupting connectivity to the pilgrimage site.

BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt accompanied him during the survey.

Also Read | Supreme Court Administration Writes to Centre to Vacate Ex-CJI Justice DY Chandrachud From Official Residence at Krishna Menon Marg.

Earlier in the week, the Yamunotri National Highway was blocked at two points between Silai Band and Ojri, severely affecting local travel and pilgrimage traffic.

According to Uttarkashi Police, "The Yamunotri National Highway is blocked at two places between Silai Band and Ojri due to some parts of the highway being washed out. It may take time to restore the route."

Also Read | Saharanpur Shocker: Upset Over Wife’s Extra Marital Affair, Man Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh; Probe Launched.

Efforts to restore the road are underway on a war footing. On Friday, work began on constructing a valley bridge over the damaged section at Ojri. Materials have been transported by vehicles up to Silai Band and are being carried further to the site as required.

The Chief Minister has directed authorities to ensure speedy completion of the bridge and full restoration of the highway, which is a critical route for both locals and Yamunotri pilgrims.

Later in the day, CM Dhami visited Corbett National Park, where he took part in a jungle safari and emphasised the state's commitment to environmental protection and eco-tourism.

He said that this experience is not only an opportunity to see the beauty of nature but also to connect with biodiversity and the precious heritage of nature.

On this occasion, under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, more than 1000 saplings were planted with the cooperation of the Forest Department, local community and environment lovers. The Chief Minister said that this is not just a sapling plantation but a soulful symbol of respect for motherhood and nature.

The Chief Minister stated that, as a result of the state government's continuous efforts, jungle safari tourism has gained a new identity today. A large number of tourists from the country and abroad are visiting Uttarakhand, which has strengthened the state's tourism-based economy. Additionally, new opportunities for self-employment and livelihood have emerged for the local people.

The Chief Minister also met with the Forest Department team and appreciated the work they are doing to protect forests and wildlife. He described the commitment and dedication of the department as crucial for the conservation of the state's greenery and biodiversity.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)