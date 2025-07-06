Lucknow, July 6: A 28-year-old man allegedly took his own life by hanging in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Saturday, July 5, reportedly driven to despair by persistent harassment from his wife and her family. The deceased's family accused the woman, her mother, and an associate of mental torture and coercion.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, the deceased was identified as Saurabh. His family said his wife, Shalu, was involved in an extramarital affair with a man named Robin, a relationship that allegedly persisted after their 2019 marriage. The couple, who have a four-year-old son, reportedly faced frequent disputes over this issue. ‘Suicide’ Over Instagram Reels In UP: Fed Up With Frequent Fights With Husband Over Her Reel ‘Addiction’, Woman Dies by Jumping in Front of Train in Mahoba.

Saurabh’s sister, Suman, and brother, Ravi Kumar, claimed Shalu and her mother pressured Saurabh to sell his share of family property and live with them as a live-in son-in-law, demanding INR 5 lakh. They further alleged that Shalu openly communicated with other men, including Robin, and threatened Saurabh with violence from her associates.

The family stated that Saurabh had lodged complaints with the Mandi and women’s police stations, but no action was taken. They claimed the police dismissed Saurabh’s concerns, exacerbating his distress. A scheduled court hearing on Saturday reportedly heightened his anxiety, pushing him toward the fatal act. Sitapur: 40-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide in UP, Alleges Brutal Assault by Relatives Over Money Dispute in Final Video.

Following the incident, Mandi police retrieved Saurabh’s body and sent it for a post-mortem. Based on the family’s complaint, a case has been registered against Shalu, Mamtaesh, and others involved. The police are investigating, including examining phone records to verify the allegations.

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

