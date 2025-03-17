Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 17 (ANI): The Chamoli district administration in Uttarakhand, upon getting instructions from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has started river dredging work in the Pindar River to ensure the safety of Tharali.

Under this process, the river is being channelized by dredging 1280 meters of river bank so that Tharali town can be protected from floods, according to an official release.

In 2024, due to heavy rains and cloudburst, a large amount of debris had accumulated in the Pindar river, due to which Saraswati Vidya Mandir, main market and Ramlila Ground were in danger due to rising water level. Keeping this in mind, Chief Minister Dhami had directed the district administration to take immediate action.

The work of channelization has been started on war footing on the Pindar river in Tharali on the orders of the Chief Minister.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said that under the instructions of CM Dhami, debris is being removed from the river banks rapidly and it will be disposed of as per rules. He assured that this work will be completed soon, so that the people of Tharali can be saved from any disaster.

The citizens of Tharali have appreciated this quick decision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the district administration. This work will not only strengthen the security of the city, but will also prevent possible damage caused by disasters like floods in future.

The water level of the river will be controlled, which will reduce the risk of floods. The river will be channelized by removing the debris, so that the safety of Tharali city can be ensured.

Earlier today, District Magistrate of Chamoli, Sandeep Tiwari, spoke about the recent concerns surrounding cracks in houses and roads in Joshimath.

Addressing the circulated video that showed pits and falling walls, Tiwari clarified, "Regaring the video that circulated two days ago, which shows some pits being made and some walls falling, after the recent discussion and tensions, when the inspection team from the Municipal Council, District Panchayat, State Government, and Engineers went to inspect, they found that the pits were old, about two years old."

He emphasized that there have been no new developments regarding cracks or pits. "There is no information about any new cracks or new pits forming. The situation is normal, and there have been no reports or incidents of walls collapsing or any unfortunate events where people live. The situation is normal. We have been monitoring it," said Tiwari.

The Indian Army had concluded the search and rescue operations at the Mana area of the Chamoli district in Uttarakhand on March 2.

These operations were part of the relief efforts to rescue the trapped Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers after the avalanche on February 28. (ANI)

