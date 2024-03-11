Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday distributed appointment letters to a total of 84 candidates for various departments under the state government.

He provided appointment letters to 31 distinguished players of the state selected for various posts under Sports Policy-2021 at the Chief Servant House, out of turn employment in the Sports Department, Home Department, Youth Welfare and Forest Department, 25 Junior Assistants in the Transport Department and 28 Assistant Accountants in Horticulture Department.

The Chief Minister congratulated and wished all the candidates in the programme and said that they have achieved this success with hard work and diligence. He expected the selected candidates to discharge their responsibilities with sensitivity, responsibility and accountability. He said, "The more honestly, diligently and hard work you do, the easier and simpler your path ahead will be."

Referring to the Sports Policy 2021, the Chief Minister said that under this, the promise we had made to give out-of-turn government jobs to the players who win medals in international and national games, we are seeing it coming to the ground today.

He said that we have decided that the youth who will bring laurels to Uttarakhand in the world of sports will be encouraged.

The Chief Minister said that along with sports, all facilities are being provided to the players to participate in international and national games and the government is constantly boosting the morale of the players by encouraging them and honouring them for their excellent performance. Referring to the out-of-turn appointment process, he said that this process will act as a lifesaver for all international and national medal winners.

The Chief Minister said that just like the Garden and Transport Department, the process of giving appointment letters to the youth under various departments has been going on every day in the past months.

He said, "We have resolved that we will provide employment to the hardworking youth of Devbhoomi with complete transparency in all circumstances. We have succeeded in achieving this resolution and have sent the copy mafia behind bars by making a strict anti-copying law."

He said that in just three months, the state government has provided employment to about five thousand youth by providing them appointment letters for the posts of Nursing Officer, Forest Guard, Assistant Accountant, Deputy Jailor and Prison Guard, Village Development Officer etc. "If we talk about two and a half years, then this figure of providing employment is more than 20 thousand," he said.

The Chief Minister, while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that under his leadership, unprecedented employment opportunities are being made available in the country and such a big campaign to provide employment has not been run in the history of the country till date.

He said that the initiative we have taken to fill the posts, this campaign will continue in future as well. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the state government has taken the initiative to give employment to the youth in the government sector as well as to take them forward in the field of self-employment.

The Chief Minister said that the government has launched the Prayag Portal and Yuva Uttarakhand App, in which youth can register for self-employment along with employment. Along with this, loans are also being provided to the youth for self-employment in homestay, beekeeping as well as other areas.

He said, "With the mantra of resolution without any alternative, we are continuously working to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country and giving appointment letters to you people is also a part of our resolution." (ANI)

