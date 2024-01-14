Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on Makar Sankranti and Uttarayani festival on Sunday.

In his greeting message issued on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that this festival of worship of the Sun God, charity and religious devotion infuses enthusiasm and excitement in the lives of the people. This festival is a symbol of the rich heritage and cultural unity of our country.

The Chief Minister said that Makar Sankranti and the charity done on this occasion have special significance in Indian culture. This holy festival is also associated with the beginning of auspicious works.

The Chief Minister wished that this festival of worshipping Lord Surya would infuse new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of all of us.

A prominent festival on the Indian calendar, devotees make offerings to the Hindu deity Surya on Makar Sankranti. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

The festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at different ghats.

In Gujarat, the festival is celebrated as Uttarayan as it marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara.

The state is well-known for its International Kite Flying Festival. After finishing their morning prayers, people gather on their terraces with colourful kites.

During the kite flying festival, people are often heard shouting "Kai Po Che" to the losing team. Aside from that, people eat delicacies like Chikki, which is made of sesame seeds and peanuts, and Undhiyu, which is made of winter vegetables.

Also known to strengthen the bond of friendship, this festival is all about making khichdi, kite flying, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos. Makar Sankranti marks a message, that the winter season is now clearly, leaving. (ANI)

