Dhami flagged off the first group of pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Tanakpur. (Photo/ANI)

Tanakpur (Uttarakhand) [India], July 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday flagged off the first group of pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Tanakpur, marking the official commencement of the sacred journey.

The group of devotees arrived in Tanakpur on Friday night and was welcomed by the Chief Minister at the Tourist Rest House (TRC). He personally interacted with the pilgrims before sending them off with best wishes.

While speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "The group for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has moved forward from its main stop, Tanakpur. The group of devotees arrived here last night... All arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, a smooth journey, and no inconveniences."

Highlighting the challenges of the yatra, CM Dhami stated that the route remains vulnerable to landslides and harsh weather conditions, but the state government and associated corporations have ensured that all necessary support is in place.

"This is an extremely challenging journey, with persistent weather conditions and routes prone to landslides, but despite that, all facilities have been provided by our state corporation... The atmosphere is very enthusiastic. All the pilgrims are full of zeal... I wish everyone a successful journey," the CM added.

On June 20, after a five-year gap, the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Sikkim recommenced with the ceremonial flagging off of the first batch of pilgrims by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur from the Nathula Pass.

The batch comprises 33 pilgrims, accompanied by two nodal officers and one doctor from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), making a total of 36 members. The resumption of this spiritual journey marks a significant moment of international cooperation and cultural continuity between India and China.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony, Governor Mathur said, "It is a moment of immense pride for the state of Sikkim that this historic and spiritual journey is progressing through the sacred land of the state."

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving the yatra, terming it a sign of restored heritage and international goodwill.

The Governor also lauded the Sikkim Government, ITBP, and Indian Army for their coordination in making this possible. Before their departure, he interacted with the pilgrims, offering wishes for a safe and healthy journey.

The yatra is being jointly facilitated by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Government of India, Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, ensuring a safe and smooth experience for all participants. (ANI)

